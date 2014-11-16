The parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig said on Sunday they were awaiting verification of whether their "treasured son" was beheaded by Islamic State militants who captured him in Syria last year.

Ed and Paula Kassig of Indiananapolis asked news organizations to refrain from distributing a video posted online that showed a masked man standing over a decapitated head he identified as Kassig, 26, a medic and former U.S. Army soldier.

"We prefer our son is ... remembered for his important work and the love he shared with friends and family, not in the manner the hostage-takers would use to manipulate Americans and further their cause," Kassig's parents said in a statement.

The National Security Council said the U.S. government was working to confirm the authenticity of the footage.

“We are aware of the news reports being circulated about our treasured son and are waiting for confirmation from the government as to the authenticity of these reports," his parents said.

Kassig's death, if confirmed, means the loss of a man supporters described as selfless and courageous in his devotion to helping Syrians whose lives were upended by civil war.

In 2012, Kassig founded Special Emergency Relief and Assistance to provide food and medical supplies to refugees and first aid training to civilians in Syria.

"His murder is a loss for all of us," said Nick Schwellenbach, an American who met Kassig while both were studying Arabic in Beirut in 2012, said in an email to Reuters. "His big heart and his outreached hand made a difference in the midst of the cruelty of war."

Kassig's family referred to him as Abdul-Rahman, the name he took upon completing his conversion to Islam after being taken hostage. According to his family, he was detained on Oct. 1, 2013, as he traveled for a relief project in an ambulance headed to the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor.

In a letter to his parents, parts of which they released last month after Islamic State threatened him in a video that showed the beheading of British aid worker Alan Henning, Kassig said he was doing his best to cope with captivity.

"If I do die, I figure that at least you and I can seek refuge and comfort in knowing that I went out as a result of trying to alleviate suffering and helping those in need," he wrote.

Kassig briefly served in Iraq during a yearlong stint in the Army, from which he received an honorable discharge for medical reasons, his family said. He later became an emergency medical technician.

(Additional reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Bill Trott and Giles Elgood)