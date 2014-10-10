LONDON Turkey's proposal to create a buffer zone in Syria is not a new idea and is not "on the front burner", Tony Blinken, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser, said in London on Friday.

Turkey is trying to persuade the U.S. of the need to create a "buffer zone" inside Syria, Turkish officials have previously said, a safe haven on the border likely to require a foreign-patrolled no-fly zone where displaced civilians could be given aid.

"It is not on the front burner" he said.

Blinken also said the United States would have to look at ways to increase pressure on Russia unless it implemented the details from the Minsk ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels.

