WASHINGTON Two U.S. government sources on Thursday said investigators believe that Islamic State militant "Jihadi John" is Mohammed Emwazi.

Earlier on Thursday, the Washington Post reported that "Jihadi John," the nickname for a masked Islamic State man shown in videos of the beheading of several captives, was identified as Kuwaiti-born British national Mohammed Emwazi.

