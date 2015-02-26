One killed, at least 14 wounded in Ohio nightclub shooting - police
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
WASHINGTON Two U.S. government sources on Thursday said investigators believe that Islamic State militant "Jihadi John" is Mohammed Emwazi.
Earlier on Thursday, the Washington Post reported that "Jihadi John," the nickname for a masked Islamic State man shown in videos of the beheading of several captives, was identified as Kuwaiti-born British national Mohammed Emwazi.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)
One person was killed and at least 14 people were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, police said.
PARIS The frontrunner in France's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, received yet another boost to his candidacy on Sunday when nine lawmakers from a center-right party allied with conservative rival Francois Fillon decided to rally behind him.