PARIS Peace talks being held in Geneva to try to end Syria's five-year-old war must ensure a political transition and human rights are respected, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.

"Humanitarian law must be respected and the objective of a political transition actively pursued to enable the talks to succeed," Fabius said in a statement sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Louise Ireland)