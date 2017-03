WASHINGTON The White House is aware of a video purporting to show the beheading of British hostage Alan Henning by Islamic State militants and is evaluating it, a U.S. official said.

If proved real, it is "another demonstration of the brutality" of Islamic State militants, Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, told a White House news briefing.

