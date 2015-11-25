PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday world powers must work together to prevent a further worsening of relations between Russia and NATO member Turkey after Turkish forces downed a Russian jet.

"We must all work to make sure that the situation de-escalates," Hollande told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Hollande, who is due to hold talks in Moscow on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said the European Union had to provide greater support to Turkey to help provide shelter to refugees fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere.

