AMMAN The military commander of the Syrian insurgent group Nour al Din al Zinki has been killed, the group said in a statement on Monday.

Nasif Ismail was killed in fighting raging in southern Aleppo, where a major ground offensive by Syrian army troops seeking to regain rebel-held territory has made some progress with the help of Russian bombers.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)