BAGHDAD A suicide car bombing on Tuesday killed at least 25 people, including a member of Iraq's parliament, at a checkpoint entrance to the Shi'ite neighbourhood of Kadhimiya in Baghdad, police, medical and parliament officials said.

The blast occurred in the late afternoon as cars lined up to enter the affluent neighbourhood, home to one of the holiest shrines in Shi'ite Islam, Imam Kadhim.

Police and medics said Ahmed al-Khafaji, also a member of the Shi'ite Badr political party, was among the dead in the blast on the edge of the district. Khafaji was also a former deputy interior minister, his party said.

Five police officers were also killed, police and medical officials said.

In a second attack, a roadside bomb killed three passersby on a busy street in the communally mixed district of al-Qahira in northern Baghdad, police and medical officials said.

It was not clear who was targeted in the al-Qahira blast given that the district has a communally mixed population.

The attack in Kadhimiya marked the third straight day of bombings there and other mostly Shi'ite neighbourhoods in the Iraqi capital and its outskirts. The blasts have killed at least 77 people since Sunday.

Islamic State, ultra-radical Sunni Muslim insurgents who have seized wide areas of northern and western Iraq, have claimed responsibility for most of these attacks since Sunday as it looks to sow terror within the capital.

Islamic State seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate spanning the borders of Iraq and Syria, where it has taken about a third of the country in the course of its civil war.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Ned Parker and Mark Heinrich)