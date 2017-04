BAGHDAD A convoy of Shi'ite militia fighters arrived at a base near the Iraqi city of Ramadi on Monday after the western provincial capital was overrun by Islamic State militants, an eyewitness and a local official said.

"The Hashid Shaabi forces reached the Habbaniya base and are now on standby," said the head of the Anbar provincial council, Sabah Karhout.

