BAGHDAD The three U.S. citizens that were reported missing in Baghdad have been abducted, two members of parliament told Reuters on Monday.The three were invited on Friday to a private event in the Dora district southeast of the capital when they were kidnapped by unknown gunmen, said Mohammed al-Karbouli who sits on the security and defense panel of parliament. Another member of the same panel, Iskandar Witwit, gave a similar account, saying that they were kidnapped from the Sihha apartment buildings in the Dora district. Iraqi police and U.S. authorities earlier said three U.S. nationals had been reported missing in Baghdad. The police said it was investigating reports they were kidnapped.