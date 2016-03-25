BAGHDAD Iraqi Yazidi and tribal fighters have taken a border area in the Sinjar region next to Syria from Islamic State, cutting a key supply line for the militants, Iraq's military said on Friday.

The fighters took control of the Um al-Diban and Um Jurais districts near the Syrian border, according to a military statement read on state TV.A mixed force of Iraqi Kurdish pershmergas and Yazidis in November recaptured the Yazidi town of Sinjar where Islamic State committed atrocities against religious minorities.

Last month a Syrian Kurdish-led force captured the strategic town of Shadadi, on the Syrian side of the border with Sinjar.

