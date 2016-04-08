BAGHDAD U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, visiting Baghdad on Friday, said Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had made no request for a new infusion of U.S. troops to help fight Islamic State militants.

Kerry told reporters at the embassy that he wanted to reiterate the support of the U.S. president and vice president for Abadi, who is grappling with a political crisis, a collapsing economy and the war against Islamic State.

He said he made clear to Abadi that it is important to have political stability in Iraq so that military operations are not affected. Kerry met earlier with Abadi and other senior Iraqi officials.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)