CAIRO Islamic State claimed a car bomb attack on Monday that killed at least 40 people and wounded 55 in a marketplace north of the eastern Iraqi city of Baquba.

The group, which controls large swathes of the country's north and west, said in a statement circulated online by supporters that the target was "rejectionists", as the radical Sunni militants refer to Shi'ite Muslims.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)