WASHINGTON The 560 additional troops the United States is sending to Iraq will bolster the battlefield successes the Iraqi military was already enjoying, the White House said on Monday.

"The United States and our coalition partners will be committed to supporting Iraqi forces as they take the fight to ISIL," White House Spokesman Josh Earnest told a regular media briefing, using an acronym for Islamic State.

