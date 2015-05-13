Warhol 'Mao' painting sold for $12.6 million in Hong Kong
HONG KONG An Andy Warhol portrait of former Chinese leader Chairman Mao Zedong has sold for $12.6 million at a Hong Kong auction, less than the $15 million it was expected to fetch.
BAGHDAD Iraq's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday the second most senior member of Islamic State had been killed in a coalition air strike in the north of the country.
"Based on accurate intelligence, an air strike by the coalition forces targeted the second in command of IS, Abu Alaa al-Afari," the ministry said in a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alison Williams)
HONG KONG An Andy Warhol portrait of former Chinese leader Chairman Mao Zedong has sold for $12.6 million at a Hong Kong auction, less than the $15 million it was expected to fetch.
WASHINGTON A U.S. federal judge has allowed a lawsuit to proceed against Germany over claims of the Nazi-era theft from Jewish dealers of a celebrated collection of gilded medieval art treasures.
Artist James Rosenquist, a leading figure of the 1960s pop art movement known for his room-sized works, has died at the age of 83, his studio said.