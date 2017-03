Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan had received no message from the Islamic State even after the expiry of a 72-hour deadline to pay a ransom of $200 million for two men being held as captives.

The situation for the captives remains severe, he said, but did not give details, adding that the Japanese government was still making efforts to win their release.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)