JERUSALEM An Israeli air strike on the Syrian Golan Heights killed at least four Palestinian militants responsible for Thursday's rocket fire on an Israeli village, an Israeli defense official said on Friday.

"We know of at least four of them who were killed," the official said in a statement. Israel's Maariv newspaper said the Israeli strike may have killed five Islamic Jihad militants.

(Reporting by Dan Williams; writing by Dominic Evans; editing by John Stonestreet)