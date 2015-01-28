TOKYO Japan is working closely with Jordan for the early release of captives held by Islamic State, including Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday after a video appeared to show Goto saying he could be killed in 24 hours,

Kishida said the Japanese government had confirmed the video apparently showing Goto at around 11 p.m. (9.00 a.m. EST) on Tuesday.

A voice on the video said Goto would be killed unless Jordan frees would-be suicide bomber Sajida al-Rishawi from death row, and that another Islamic State captive, Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, has a shorter time to live than Goto.

