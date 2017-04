WASHINGTON The U.S. security contractor DynCorp International on Monday confirmed its personnel were fired on during a deadly shooting at a police training facility near Amman, Jordan.

In a statement, the company said: "The company extends its thoughts and prayers to all involved and to their families and loved ones. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing additional information at this time."

