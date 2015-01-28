Anwar Tarawneh (front), the wife of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Lieutenant Muath al-Kasaesbeh, and his sister weep after listening to a statement released by Islamic State in front of the Royal Palace in Amman January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN Jordan is still holding a prisoner whose release has been demanded by Islamic State militants and her freedom depends on the fate of a Jordanian pilot captured by the insurgents, government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said on Wednesday.

"It's not true she has been released. Her release is tied to freeing our pilot," Momani said of Sajida al-Rishawi, an Iraqi woman on death row for her role in a 2005 suicide bomb attack.

The fate of the pilot was thought to be tied to that of Japanese hostage Kenji Goto after a video was released on Tuesday purporting to show the Japanese national saying he had 24 hours to live unless Jordan released al-Rishawi.

