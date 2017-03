Jordan's King Abdullah pauses as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) speaks during their meeting at the Four Seasons Hotel in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

AMMAN Jordanian King Abdullah cut short a visit to the United States on Tuesday after Islamic State militants released a video purporting to show a captive Jordanian pilot being burnt alive.

"His Majesty the King, the supreme commander of the armed forces, has cut his visit to the United States after the news of the martyrdom of the hero pilot," state television said.

