WASHINGTON Eight people have died in an attack on a police training facility near Amman, Jordan, with another six injured, three U.S. government sources said on Monday.

The gunman's motive for opening fire at the U.S.-funded security training facility were not immediately known and one of the U.S. sources cautioned that the situation is very fluid.

