BEIRUT At least 400 people have been killed during three weeks of fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish fighters in and around the Syrian border town of Kobani, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

Fighters from both sides and civilians had died, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The organization said it had documented 412 deaths from sources on the ground, but the real figure was likely double that.

