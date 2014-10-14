Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

BEIRUT Syrian Kurds have received a "symbolic" amount of military aid from Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) that is meant for Kobani but is stuck in northeastern Syria because Turkey will not open an aid corridor, a Syrian Kurdish official said.

The aid designed to help in the Kurdish fight against Islamic State in Kobani, also known as Ayn al-Arab, includes ammunition for light weapons and mortar shells, said Alan Othman, media official in the Syrian Kurdish military council in the northeastern Syria, speaking to Reuters via Skype.

"It is a symbolic shipment that has remained in the Jazeera canton," he said, using the Kurdish name for northeastern Syria.

