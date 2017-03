MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. State Secretary John Kerry held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in Syria, ahead of a meeting between Russia, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting is to take place Oct. 23 in Vienna, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs)