BEIRUT At least one suicide bomber blew himself up outside a church in a Lebanese village on Monday as residents were preparing for the funerals of victims of a multiple suicide attack earlier in the day, security sources said.

Medical sources said at least 15 people had been wounded in the attack in the Christian village of Qaa at Lebanon's border with Syria. Earlier on Monday, four suicide bombers had killed five people in the village.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)