BEIRUT Hezbollah vowed to continue its fight against "terrorists" after Thursday's double attack in an area in its Beirut southern suburb which killed at least 37 people.

"What happened here is a crime...this battle against terrorists will continue and it is a long war between us," Hussein Khalil, an assistant to the group's leader, said from the site of the explosions.

