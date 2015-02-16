DUBAI The United Arab Emirates said it stands by Egypt in its fight against Islamist militants in Libya after the death of 21 captive Egyptians and called for eradicating Islamic State from the region, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

"We are with and beside you in all steps and measures you take to eradicate terrorism and all terrorist organizations," UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan said in a condolence message to his Egyptian counterpart carried by WAM.

"This ugly crime strengthens our will and determination and reinforces our cooperation with our partners in confronting the criminal threats of Daesh (Islamic State) organization in Libya and to uproot it from the entire region."

(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)