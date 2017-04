Smoke raises behind an Islamic State flag after Iraqi security forces and Shiite fighters took control of Saadiya in Diyala province from Islamist State militants, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama met with his National Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the response to recent attacks by Islamic State militants, and told his team to "continue to intensify ongoing efforts" against the group, the White House said.

"The president was briefed that there is currently no specific, credible threat to the homeland" from Islamic State, the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)