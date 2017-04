MOSCOW Keeping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in power is not crucial for Russia, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Tuesday.

When asked if saving Assad was a matter of principal for Russia, Zakharova said: "Absolutely not, we never said that."

"We are not saying that Assad should leave or stay," she added.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Polina Devitt)