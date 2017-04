Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this October 20, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/ Files

MOSCOW A spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the withdrawal of the main part of Russia's armed forces in Syria would not weaken Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Interfax reported.

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman, added that the main theme of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to Russia next week would be Syria.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)