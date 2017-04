A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit this vehicle, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday rejected U.S. allegations that Russian bombing had caused a humanitarian crisis in Syria, saying it is the West that fueled the problem.

Moscow views U.S. allegations that it uses unguided munitions in Syria as "totally unfounded", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing. She also rejected as unfounded criticism that Russian bombings in Syria were pushing refugees toward Europe.

Zakharova dismissed charges that Russia collapsed Syria talks as "an outright lie".

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Katya Golubkova)