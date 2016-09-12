Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov talks during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Aziz Taher (LEBANON - Tags: POLITICS)

MOSCOW A new round of talks between the Syrian government and opposition may be held in early October, the RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Monday.

"I think that probably at the very beginning of October (U.N. Syria envoy Staffan) de Mistura should invite all the parties," Bogdanov, who is a special presidential representative for the Middle East and Africa, was quoted as saying.

The United States and Russia hailed a breakthrough deal on Saturday to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide truce effective from sundown on Monday, improved humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned Islamist groups.

