MOSCOW The Russian Defense Ministry said it had carried out about 20 flights over Syria on Wednesday, hitting eight Islamic State targets.

The ministry said Russian jets had destroyed an Islamic State command post and an operations centers in a mountainous area, Russian agencies reported. The strikes did not hit civilian infrastructure or areas nearby, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Andrew Osborn)