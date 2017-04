MOSCOW Russia is concerned about Turkey's military preparations along its border with Syria and an armed intervention by Ankara would deal an "irreparable blow" to the Syria ceasefire plan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, our Turkish colleagues still have not abandoned the idea of cross-border strikes," Ryabkov told a news briefing.

