U.S. Foreign Secretary John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) go for a handshake before their bilateral talks in Munich, Germany, February 11, 2016, ahead of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) meeting. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry discussed the need for deeper coordination on Syria's cessation of hostilities in a phone call on Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

During the call, Lavrov and Kerry also confirmed that Kerry would travel to Russia next week, the ministry said.

