Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gives his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW It is impossible to reach a peace agreement in Syria without inviting Kurds to take part in the negotiating process, Russian Prime Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

It would be "unfair" and "counter-productive" to stop Syrian Kurds from taking part in the peace talks, Lavrov told his annual news conference.

