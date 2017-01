Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Friday, stressing the importance of a joint fight against terrorism, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders also discussed further development of political and trade and economic ties, agreeing to continue personal dialogue on a bilateral and international affairs, the Kremlin said.

