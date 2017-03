U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW Russia is ready to restart anti-terrorist cooperation with the United States, RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry on Thursday as saying.

Most U.S.-Russia security cooperation has been frozen amid chilly bilateral ties over the conflict in Ukraine but, worried about growing threats posed by Islamic State in the Middle East, Moscow and Washington this month reopened some defense contacts on Syria.

