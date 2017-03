WASHINGTON A U.S.-led coalition launched 11 air strikes in Iraq and nine in Syria since early Friday against Islamic State militants, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Four of the strikes in Syria hit Islamic State positions near the border town of Kobani, the task force said in a statement on Saturday. In Iraq, the coalition launched four strikes near the town of al Asad and three near Mosul.

