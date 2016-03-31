GENEVA The United Nations voiced concern on Thursday that it is losing momentum in gaining access to deliver aid to besieged areas in Syria, with convoys delayed or surgical equipment being removed.

"We still have not gotten access, a greenlight to go at all to Douma, Daraya, east Harasta - three areas," Jan Egeland, chairman of the task force on humanitarian aid, told reporters after major and regional powers held a weekly meeting to review progress.

But he was confident that the U.N. World Food Program (WFP) would be able to start regular air drops of vital supplies to the 200,000 people trapped in Islamic State-besieged Deir al-Zor in the next two weeks.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)