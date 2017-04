BEIRUT Three people were killed and 25 wounded when rebel-fired mortars hit a mosque in Aleppo as people were leaving Friday prayers, the Syrian state news agency SANA said on Friday

The mosque was in the government-held Bab al-Faraj area of Aleppo.

SANA also said there were more deaths and injuries from rebel mortar attacks which hit the Bab al-Faraj and al-Midan quarters of Aleppo on Friday.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Ralph Boulton)