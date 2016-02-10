LONDON The Saudi-backed Syrian opposition said that if allies supplied them with anti-aircraft missiles then they could defend civilians against Russian air strikes and that the opposition would not allow the weapons to fall into the hands of militants.

"If we had these, this would solve the problem of Syria," opposition spokesman Salim al-Muslat said of the weapons. He said surface-to-air missiles would help defend against any aircraft, including Russian ones, which attacked civilians.

"We really guarantee that they do not go anywhere - that they will be in the hands of the moderates under the eye of our friends, whether European or American," he said.

Riad Hijab, a former Syrian prime minister who heads an opposition council, said the United States and other Western powers should force Russia to stop bombing civilians.

"It is incumbent upon the United States and friends of the Syrian people on the United Nations Security Council to say to Putin that this must stop," Hijab said.

