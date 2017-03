BEIRUT Kurdish-led forces captured on Monday a military base from Islamic State in Syria's Raqqa province, a spokesman for the Kurdish forces said.

"They have been defeated," Redur Xelil told Reuters.

Islamic State had held the base, "Liwa 93", since capturing it from the Syrian military last year.

(Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Hugh Lawson)