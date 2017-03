MOSCOW Russia is talking on the phone with the Syrian opposition almost every day and holding meetings with its representatives in Moscow, Paris and Istanbul, Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Bogdanov said Russia had held meetings with representatives of the Free Syrian Army and was also in contact with the Kurds, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

