OXFORD, England U.S. diplomats are trying to persuade Russia to take steps toward a true ceasefire in Syria and to nudge Damascus toward a political transition but news out of Syria is "not encouraging," Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Wednesday.

"The choice is Russia's to make … and the consequences will be its responsibility," Carter said in an address to students at University of Oxford.

