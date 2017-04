Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gennady Gatilov sits after arriving for a trilateral meeting with UN-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi and U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during the second round of negotiations between the Syrian government and the opposition at the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/Pool

MOSCOW Russia is ready to discuss a possible ceasefire in Syria, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday citing Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.

"We are ready to discuss the modalities of a ceasefire in Syria," TASS cited Gatilov as saying. "This is what will be talked about in Munich".

Gatilov also said that peace talks could resume before Feb. 25, Interfax reported.

