MOSCOW A coordination center to facilitate talks between opposing parties in Syria has been opened at Russia's Hmeymim air base in the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the Russian-American agreements from Feb. 22 on the cessation of hostilities in Syria, to implement a monitoring mechanism for the ceasefire a coordination center has been opened for the reconciliation of warring parties," Russian news agencies quoted ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Konashenkov said the center's purpose was to facilitate talks between the Syrian government and opposition representatives, excluding Islamic State and the Nusra Front.

