WASHINGTON The cessation of hostilities that went into force around Aleppo, Syria, on Wednesday has reduced the level of violence but has not been complete, which is the ultimate aim, the U.S. State Department said.

"There has been a decrease in the fighting, in the violence in these areas, specifically in Aleppo, but it has not been, of course, complete," State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a briefing. "And that's what we're striving towards, that's the goal here."

"Our aim here isn't to just simply establish a bunch of truces ... in various parts or hotspots around Syria. Our aim here ultimately is to get this cessation back into credible enforcement," he added, noting that a reduction in fighting would help resume aid deliveries to the region.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)