BEIRUT Islamic State said it was responsible for a suicide attack at the entrance to the town of Salamiya in the Syrian province of Hama on Saturday, which Syria's state media said killed two people.

The group said in an online statement that one of its fighters had driven a car loaded with explosives to a Syrian army gathering in the area and blown himself up among them, killing 20 people and wounding 35 others.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Catherine Evans)